Box: Ursuline 12, Cor Jesu 10

|Cor Jesu
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|10
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|12
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|1-4
|0-1
|23/5
|63/13
|Ursuline
|2-2
|1-2
|27/5
|27/5
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ellie Weston (#71, 1B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Schmitt (#4, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
