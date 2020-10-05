 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ursuline 12, Cor Jesu 10
0 comments

Box: Ursuline 12, Cor Jesu 10

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Cor Jesu10112141000
Ursuline204420012125

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cor Jesu1-40-123/563/13
Ursuline2-21-227/527/5

Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)4333101
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)2311001
Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)3210000
Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)3212001
Ellie Weston (#71, 1B, Fr.)3123000
Elisa Schmitt (#4, C, So.)3110000
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, C, Jr.)3022100
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)3011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports