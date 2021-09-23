 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 12, Cor Jesu 2
1234567RHE
Ursuline041104212202
Cor Jesu0200000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline6-72-170/5110/8
Cor Jesu3-111-263/5161/12

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)5345102
Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)5332101
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)5141000
Maddie Copeland (#16, OF, Jr.)5130000
Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)4121000
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)5121000
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, So.)5111000
Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)4100000
Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)5010000

Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.

