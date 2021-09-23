Box: Ursuline 12, Cor Jesu 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Ursuline
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|12
|20
|2
|Cor Jesu
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ursuline
|6-7
|2-1
|70/5
|110/8
|Cor Jesu
|3-11
|1-2
|63/5
|161/12
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)
|5
|3
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Copeland (#16, OF, Jr.)
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
