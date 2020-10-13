 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 17, Fredericktown 11
123456RHE
Fredericktown1015041100
Ursuline83005117194

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fredericktown1-80-135/4115/13
Ursuline4-51-269/877/9

Fredericktown
Individual stats Have not been reported.

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Maddie Copeland (#16, 2B, So.)4340100
Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)5330100
Morgan Jones (#28, OF, Sr.)4233001
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)5232000
Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)5223010
Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)5122000
Elisa Schmitt (#4, C, So.)3112000
Ellie Weston (#71, 1B, Fr.)4111000
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)4100000
Meghan Bradley (#5, C, Fr.)0100000

