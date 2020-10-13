Box: Ursuline 17, Fredericktown 11

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Fredericktown
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|4
|11
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|17
|19
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fredericktown
|1-8
|0-1
|35/4
|115/13
|Ursuline
|4-5
|1-2
|69/8
|77/9
|Fredericktown
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Maddie Copeland (#16, 2B, So.)
|4
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan Jones (#28, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, So.)
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Schmitt (#4, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Weston (#71, 1B, Fr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meghan Bradley (#5, C, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.