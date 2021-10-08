 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 17, Rosati-Kain 0
Box: Ursuline 17, Rosati-Kain 0

1234RHE
Ursuline806317140
Rosati-Kain0000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline8-122-2121/6160/8
Rosati-Kain0-140-425/1226/11

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)3333010
Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)4322110
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)5324200
Maddie Copeland (#16, OF, Jr.)3220000
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)2211100
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)4210000
Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)3120100
Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)3101000
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, So.)1010000

Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.

