Box: Ursuline 5, Borgia 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Borgia
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|7
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Borgia
|7-16
|1-3
|115/5
|147/6
|Ursuline
|9-12
|2-2
|126/5
|163/7
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
