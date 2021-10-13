 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 5, Borgia 3
Box: Ursuline 5, Borgia 3

1234567RHE
Borgia2010000300
Ursuline0020300571

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Borgia7-161-3115/5147/6
Ursuline9-122-2126/5163/7

Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)3125001
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)2110000
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)2110000
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)2110000
Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)3110000
Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)3010000

