Box: Ursuline 5, Notre Dame 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|3
|Ursuline
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Notre Dame
|0-1
|0-0
|3/3
|5/5
|Ursuline
|1-0
|0-0
|5/5
|3/3
|Notre Dame
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Samantha Foppe (Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Kaiser (Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rachel Schultes (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Thompson (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ally Curry (Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kara Schwab (Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Weston (#71, 1B, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.