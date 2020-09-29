 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 5, Notre Dame 3
1234567RHE
Notre Dame0010002383
Ursuline2000120544

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Notre Dame0-10-03/35/5
Ursuline1-00-05/53/3

Notre DameABRHRBI2B3BHR
Samantha Foppe (Sr.)3131000
Allison Kaiser (Sr.)3120000
Rachel Schultes (Sr.)2100000
Mackenzie Thompson (Sr.)3010000
Ally Curry (Jr.)4010100
Kara Schwab (Jr.)4010000

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Weston (#17, 3B, Sr.)2211001
Emma Hingle (#22, P, Fr.)3110000
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Jr.)3100000
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, Fr.)2100000
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, Fr.)1011000
Ellie Weston (#71, 1B, Fr.)2011000

