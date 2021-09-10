Box: Ursuline 6, St. Joseph's 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Ursuline
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|9
|1
|St. Joseph's
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ursuline
|4-6
|1-0
|54/5
|102/10
|St. Joseph's
|0-5
|0-2
|16/2
|30/3
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Copeland (#16, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.