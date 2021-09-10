 Skip to main content
Box: Ursuline 6, St. Joseph's 4
1234567RHE
Ursuline0001050691
St. Joseph's0110020400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline4-61-054/5102/10
St. Joseph's0-50-216/230/3

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)3131000
Addie Rhea (#27, 1B, Jr.)3121100
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)2110000
Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)3111000
Maddie Copeland (#16, OF, Jr.)0100000
Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)3100000
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, So.)4010000
Abby Schmidt (#5, P, Fr.)3011000

St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.

