Box: Ursuline 7, Notre Dame 3
Box: Ursuline 7, Notre Dame 3

1234567RHE
Ursuline04100117120
Notre Dame1000101300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline7-72-177/6113/8
Notre Dame6-130-5107/8139/10

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)4243002
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)4210000
Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)3121000
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)4111000
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)4110000
Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)4011000
Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, So.)4010000
Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)4010100

Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.

