Box: Ursuline 7, Notre Dame 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Ursuline
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|12
|0
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ursuline
|7-7
|2-1
|77/6
|113/8
|Notre Dame
|6-13
|0-5
|107/8
|139/10
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marigrace Steinlage (#12, C, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
