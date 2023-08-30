|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Webster Groves
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|7
|6
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Webster Groves
|2-3
|0-0
|35/7
|30/6
|Ursuline
|1-0
|0-0
|7/1
|4/1
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Schmidt (#16, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Stout (#28, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mason Hembree (#11)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lillian Seward (#5)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0