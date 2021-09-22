Box: Valley Park 15, Lutheran South 1

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|7
|15
|17
|1
|Lutheran South
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Valley Park
|14-1
|2-0
|236/15
|51/3
|Lutheran South
|8-4
|0-0
|84/5
|43/3
|Valley Park
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Maggie Menley (#11, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Menley (#2, OF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Michaela Chittakhone (#5, SS, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Charlie Eisenhauer (#16, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Scott (#7, OF, Jr.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Mosley (#3, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Katie Mann (#6, IF, So.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Geary (#18, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jenna Prosser (#12, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Izabel Chittakhone (#4, IF, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
