Box: Valley Park 15, Lutheran South 1
Box: Valley Park 15, Lutheran South 1

123456RHE
Valley Park00062715171
Lutheran South100000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Valley Park14-12-0236/1551/3
Lutheran South8-40-084/543/3

Valley ParkABRHRBI2B3BHR
Maggie Menley (#11, 1B, Sr.)4332000
Josie Menley (#2, OF, Jr.)5242200
Michaela Chittakhone (#5, SS, Sr.)4222000
Charlie Eisenhauer (#16, 3B, Jr.)4210100
Abby Scott (#7, OF, Jr.)5121000
Grace Mosley (#3, IF, Sr.)4123010
Katie Mann (#6, IF, So.)4111001
Emily Geary (#18, C, Sr.)4111010
Jenna Prosser (#12, OF, Jr.)4110000
Izabel Chittakhone (#4, IF, Fr.)0100000

Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

