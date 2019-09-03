|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Herculaneum
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Valley Park
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|8
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Herculaneum
|0-1
|0-0
|5/5
|8/8
|Valley Park
|1-0
|0-0
|8/8
|5/5
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Michaela Chittakhone (#5, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maggie Menley (#11, So.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cailin McCloud (#22, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Redd (#12, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Menley (#2, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Duffey (#14, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anita Kraus (#8, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Charlie Eisenhauer (#17, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Geary (#18, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0