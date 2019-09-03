Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Herculaneum3020000500
Valley Park4120100883

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Herculaneum0-10-05/58/8
Valley Park1-00-08/85/5

Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Valley ParkABRHRBI2B3BHR
Michaela Chittakhone (#5, So.)3211100
Maggie Menley (#11, So.)1200000
Cailin McCloud (#22, Sr.)3111000
Hailey Redd (#12, Sr.)3111000
Josie Menley (#2, Fr.)2100000
Hannah Duffey (#14, Fr.)1100000
Anita Kraus (#8, Jr.)4021000
Charlie Eisenhauer (#17, Fr.)3022000
Emily Geary (#18, So.)3011000

