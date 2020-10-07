 Skip to main content
Box: Warrenton 12, Liberty (Wentzville) 1
123456RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)001000140
Warrenton1020181200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-190-1055/2218/10
Warrenton15-57-0165/860/3

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Haley Miller (#2, P)2100000
Abbie Cook (#18, C, Jr.)2010000
Sam Kozlowski (#20, 3B, So.)3010100
Kendall Weber (#15, OF, Sr.)3010000
Kylee Orf (#5, CF, Jr.)2011100

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

