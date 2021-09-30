 Skip to main content
Box: Warrenton 12, Winfield 5
1234567RHE
Warrenton502005012190
Winfield2000201500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton9-96-0124/766/4
Winfield10-84-3143/885/5

WarrentonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kathryn McChristy (#16, Sr.)5330000
Kaylen Reynolds (#1, So.)5241000
Kiersten Andersen (#14, Sr.)5232100
Kaylin Haas (#11, Sr.)5231200
Mackenzie Hurst (#9, Jr.)5223200
Maddisyn Hoelscher (#8, So.)3110000
Rayli Duncan (#12, So.)4022000
Kiera Daniel (#4, Fr.)4011000

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

