Box: Warrenton 15, Ladue 0
Box: Warrenton 15, Ladue 0

123RHE
Ladue000000
Warrenton3391580

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ladue3-100-381/6193/15
Warrenton16-108-0186/1488/7

Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WarrentonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kaylen Reynolds (#1, So.)3314001
Adee Morgan (#5, Fr.)0300000
Kaylin Haas (#11, Sr.)3231100
Kiersten Andersen (#14, Sr.)2212100
Mackenzie Hurst (#9, Jr.)0201000
Kiera Daniel (#4, Fr.)1112000
Kylie Witthaus (#19, So.)0100000
Grace Steinhoff (#3, So.)0100000
Kathryn McChristy (#16, Sr.)3022100

