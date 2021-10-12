Box: Warrenton 15, Ladue 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Ladue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warrenton
|3
|3
|9
|15
|8
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ladue
|3-10
|0-3
|81/6
|193/15
|Warrenton
|16-10
|8-0
|186/14
|88/7
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaylen Reynolds (#1, So.)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Adee Morgan (#5, Fr.)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylin Haas (#11, Sr.)
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kiersten Andersen (#14, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Hurst (#9, Jr.)
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiera Daniel (#4, Fr.)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Witthaus (#19, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Steinhoff (#3, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn McChristy (#16, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
Tags
