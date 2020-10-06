 Skip to main content
Box: Warrenton 16, Union 6
1234567RHE
Warrenton214220516132
Union1302000600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton14-57-0153/859/3
Union3-112-464/3158/8

WarrentonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Michele Higby (#4, OF, Sr.)3332200
Kaylin Haas (#11, 1B, Jr.)3336001
Kennady Estes (#7, IF, Sr.)5221100
Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)4222100
Jordan Lynn (#1, OF, Sr.)4222000
Nicole Disilvester (#9, IF, Sr.)5201000
Kiersten Andersen (#14, OF, Jr.)4110000
Coryn Higby (#5, OF, So.)0100000

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sports