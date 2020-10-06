Box: Warrenton 16, Union 6

|1
|Warrenton
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|14-5
|7-0
|153/8
|59/3
|Union
|3-11
|2-4
|64/3
|158/8
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Michele Higby (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kaylin Haas (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Kennady Estes (#7, IF, Sr.)
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Lynn (#1, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Disilvester (#9, IF, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiersten Andersen (#14, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coryn Higby (#5, OF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
