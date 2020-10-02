 Skip to main content
Box: Warrenton 17, Orchard Farm 2
12345RHE
Orchard Farm10010260
Warrenton191061700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Orchard Farm1-71-521/389/11
Warrenton13-47-0134/1749/6

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace Fortuna (#8, OF, Sr.)2110000
Lauren Poggemoeller (#20, IF, Sr.)2110000
Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)2021000
Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)2010000
Rylan Steinhoff (#24, OF, Fr.)2011100

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

