Box: Warrenton 17, Orchard Farm 2

|Orchard Farm
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Warrenton
|1
|9
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|1-7
|1-5
|21/3
|89/11
|Warrenton
|13-4
|7-0
|134/17
|49/6
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Grace Fortuna (#8, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Poggemoeller (#20, IF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylan Steinhoff (#24, OF, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
