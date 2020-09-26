Box: Warrenton 2, Hannibal 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Hannibal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Warrenton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hannibal
|0-2
|0-0
|5/2
|9/4
|Warrenton
|10-4
|4-0
|94/47
|44/22
|Hannibal
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Coryn Higby (#5, OF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Tucker (#12, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn McChristy (#16, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.