Box: Warrenton 2, Hannibal 1
Box: Warrenton 2, Hannibal 1

1234567RHE
Hannibal0000001100
Warrenton1001000250

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hannibal0-20-05/29/4
Warrenton10-44-094/4744/22

Hannibal
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WarrentonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)3121001
Coryn Higby (#5, OF, So.)0100000
Avery Tucker (#12, C, Sr.)3020000
Kathryn McChristy (#16, P, Jr.)3011000

