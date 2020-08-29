 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Warrenton 3, Holt 2
0 comments

Box: Warrenton 3, Holt 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345678RHE
Holt01000100230
Warrenton10000101300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Holt2-10-027/917/6
Warrenton1-20-07/218/6

HoltABRHRBI2B3BHR
Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)3110001
Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)4100000
Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)3011000
Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)3010000

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports