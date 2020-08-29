Box: Warrenton 3, Holt 2

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Holt
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Warrenton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Holt
|2-1
|0-0
|27/9
|17/6
|Warrenton
|1-2
|0-0
|7/2
|18/6
|Holt
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Leighton Roy (#9, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lexy Smith (#12, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alli Tudor (#15, 1B, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brooke Mathys (#7, 2B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
