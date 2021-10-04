 Skip to main content
Box: Warrenton 5, Bowling Green 4
Box: Warrenton 5, Bowling Green 4

1234567RHE
Bowling Green1002100400
Warrenton2200010590

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Bowling Green6-31-053/627/3
Warrenton11-106-0137/1583/9

Bowling Green
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WarrentonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kaylin Haas (#11, Sr.)3221100
Kaylen Reynolds (#1, So.)4220100
Mackenzie Hurst (#9, Jr.)2110000
Kathryn McChristy (#16, Sr.)4032000
Rayli Duncan (#12, So.)3010000

