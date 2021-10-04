Box: Warrenton 5, Bowling Green 4

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Warrenton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Bowling Green
|6-3
|1-0
|53/6
|27/3
|Warrenton
|11-10
|6-0
|137/15
|83/9
|Bowling Green
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kaylin Haas (#11, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kaylen Reynolds (#1, So.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Hurst (#9, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn McChristy (#16, Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rayli Duncan (#12, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
