 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Warrenton 6, Montgomery County 1
0 comments

Box: Warrenton 6, Montgomery County 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Warrenton2000220681
Montgomery County0010000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton10-44-094/744/3
Montgomery County3-71-432/270/5

WarrentonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Michele Higby (#4, OF, Sr.)4220100
Kaylin Haas (#11, 1B, Jr.)3211010
Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)4131010
Kylie Witthaus (#19, P, Fr.)3100000
Kaylin Reynolds (#2, IF, Fr.)4010100
Nicole Disilvester (#9, IF, Sr.)3011010

Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports