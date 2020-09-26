Box: Warrenton 6, Montgomery County 1

|1
|Warrenton
|Montgomery County
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|10-4
|4-0
|94/7
|44/3
|Montgomery County
|3-7
|1-4
|32/2
|70/5
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Michele Higby (#4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kaylin Haas (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kylie Witthaus (#19, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylin Reynolds (#2, IF, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nicole Disilvester (#9, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
