 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Warrenton 7, Ursuline 5
0 comments

Box: Warrenton 7, Ursuline 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234567RHE
Ursuline1000400561
Warrenton1210120700

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ursuline7-92-291/6130/8
Warrenton10-106-066/479/5

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)4230000
Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)3113001
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)3100000
Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)3100000
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)2012000
Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)3010000

Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Washington (17-5) was idle.4. Marquette (17-7) was idle.5. P…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/251. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News