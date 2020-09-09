Box: Warrenton 8, Francis Howell 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Warrenton
|0
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|Francis Howell
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Warrenton
|3-2
|1-0
|32/6
|10/2
|Francis Howell
|0-5
|0-2
|17/3
|41/8
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Grace O'Neal (#18, OF, Jr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kathryn McChristy (#16, P, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaylin Haas (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michele Higby (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Hurst (#15, IF, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiersten Andersen (#14, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Tucker (#12, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Lynn (#1, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
