Box: Warrenton 8, Francis Howell 3
12345RHE
Warrenton04211871
Francis Howell20100300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Warrenton3-21-032/610/2
Francis Howell0-50-217/341/8

WarrentonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Grace O'Neal (#18, OF, Jr.)0200000
Kathryn McChristy (#16, P, Jr.)3120000
Kaylin Haas (#11, 1B, Jr.)4110000
Michele Higby (#4, OF, Sr.)3110000
Mackenzie Hurst (#15, IF, So.)3101000
Kiersten Andersen (#14, OF, Jr.)2100000
Avery Tucker (#12, C, Sr.)4012100
Hailey Roberts (#8, IF, Sr.)4011000
Jordan Lynn (#1, OF, Sr.)3011000

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

