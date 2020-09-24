Box: Washington 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-13
|0-7
|31/2
|150/10
|Washington
|12-4
|6-0
|120/8
|42/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsie Holtmeyer (#3, C, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
