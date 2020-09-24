 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 0
0 comments

Box: Washington 10, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Liberty (Wentzville)00000000
Washington721001090

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-130-731/2150/10
Washington12-46-0120/842/3

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)3220200
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)3210000
Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)3110000
Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)4110000
Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)2111000
Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)2110100
Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)3113001
Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)3101000
Kelsie Holtmeyer (#3, C, Fr.)2011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports