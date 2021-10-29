Box: Washington 10, Platte County 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Platte County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|10
|10
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Platte County
|1-1
|0-0
|10/5
|10/5
|Washington
|31-5
|10-0
|293/146
|92/46
|Platte County
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allison Gill (C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lacy Monzyk (#2, SS, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Molitor (#6, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Reed (#1, OF, So.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christine Gerling (#7, P, So.)
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Lewis (#11, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Myla Inman (#14, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Guevara (#18, C, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#20, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
