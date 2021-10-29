 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 10, Platte County 0
Box: Washington 10, Platte County 0

123456RHE
Platte County000000010
Washington00104510100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Platte County1-10-010/510/5
Washington31-510-0293/14692/46

Platte CountyABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allison Gill (C, Sr.)3010100

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lacy Monzyk (#2, SS, So.)3220000
Grace Molitor (#6, 2B, Fr.)3220000
Elizabeth Reed (#1, OF, So.)0200000
Christine Gerling (#7, P, So.)3130000
Lexi Lewis (#11, 1B, Sr.)4111000
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, Jr.)4111000
Maddie Guevara (#18, C, So.)2100000
Taylor Brown (#20, P, So.)3011000

