Box: Washington 11, Liberty (Wentzville) 4
Box: Washington 11, Liberty (Wentzville) 4

1234567RHE
Washington00211431100
Liberty (Wentzville)0003001494

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington15-55-0124/665/3
Liberty (Wentzville)4-101-472/4105/5

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Liberty (Wentzville)ABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)4130210
Piper Abernathy (#8, OF, Sr.)2122010
Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)4110000
Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, INF, Sr.)3100000
Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)4020000
Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)4010000

