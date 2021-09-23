Box: Washington 11, Liberty (Wentzville) 4

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|11
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|15-5
|5-0
|124/6
|65/3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-10
|1-4
|72/4
|105/5
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Orf (#5, OF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Piper Abernathy (#8, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sam Kozlowski (#20, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryenne Elbert-Walker (#25, INF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Strother (#2, INF, So.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Hemmer (#1, INF, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
