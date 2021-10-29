 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 11, Rolla 0
12345RHE
Rolla00000020
Washington5006011120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Rolla14-50-0137/7100/5
Washington32-510-0304/1692/5

RollaABRHRBI2B3BHR
M Mace (CF)2010100
Z Barr (RF)2010100

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Christine Gerling (#7, P, So.)3231000
Maddie Guevara (#18, C, So.)2212000
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, Jr.)2211000
Taylor Brown (#20, P, So.)2121000
Lacy Monzyk (#2, SS, So.)4110000
Emily Bruckerhoff (#13, OF, Jr.)2110000
Lexi Lewis (#11, 1B, Sr.)3111000
Elizabeth Reed (#1, OF, So.)0100000
Loren Thurmon (#15, P, Jr.)2012100
Grace Molitor (#6, 2B, Fr.)3012000

