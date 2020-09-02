Box: Washington 12, Fort Zumwalt East 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|12
|12
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|1-4
|1-0
|20/4
|17/3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-1
|0-1
|11/2
|13/3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Hope Ramsey (#6, OF, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Bruckerhoff (#15, IF, So.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Reigel (#8, 2B, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denise Heggemann (#2, OF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsie Holtmeyer (#3, C, Fr.)
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loren Thurmon (#1, P, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Maddie Guevara (#18, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
