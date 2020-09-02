 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 12, Fort Zumwalt East 0
0 comments

Box: Washington 12, Fort Zumwalt East 0

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
123456RHE
Washington30020712120
Fort Zumwalt East000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington1-41-020/417/3
Fort Zumwalt East1-10-111/213/3

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)3222101
Hope Ramsey (#6, OF, Sr.)0200000
Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)4121100
Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)2111000
Emily Bruckerhoff (#15, IF, So.)1110000
Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)3110100
Emma Reigel (#8, 2B, Sr.)0100000
Denise Heggemann (#2, OF, Jr.)0100000
Kelsie Holtmeyer (#3, C, Fr.)0101000
Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)3101000
Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)3022100
Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)3010000
Loren Thurmon (#1, P, So.)1012100
Maddie Guevara (#18, C, Fr.)3010000

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports