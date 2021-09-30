Box: Washington 13, Fort Zumwalt South 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|13
|9
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|20-5
|7-0
|172/7
|71/3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|12-10
|6-4
|146/6
|124/5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Christine Gerling (#7, P, So.)
|5
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Grace Molitor (#6, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Lewis (#11, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Bruckerhoff (#13, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#20, P, So.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maddie Guevara (#18, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Reed (#1, OF, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Nix (#9, 2B, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsie Holtmeyer (#4, C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
