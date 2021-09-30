 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 13, Fort Zumwalt South 1
Box: Washington 13, Fort Zumwalt South 1

1234567RHE
Washington00003281390
Fort Zumwalt South1000000100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington20-57-0172/771/3
Fort Zumwalt South12-106-4146/6124/5

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Christine Gerling (#7, P, So.)5325101
Grace Molitor (#6, 2B, Fr.)3221000
Lexi Lewis (#11, 1B, Sr.)4200000
Emily Bruckerhoff (#13, OF, Jr.)3201000
Taylor Brown (#20, P, So.)4131100
Maddie Guevara (#18, C, So.)3111000
Elizabeth Reed (#1, OF, So.)0100000
Kendall Nix (#9, 2B, So.)0100000
Kelsie Holtmeyer (#4, C, So.)3010000

Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

