Box: Washington 13, Francis Howell North 0
12345RHE
Francis Howell North00000013
Washington650201300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Francis Howell North15-107-3148/6106/4
Washington25-510-0225/980/3

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kaylee Lohnes (#15)1010100

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Large school schools - 10/51. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.2. Washington (22-5) def. Francis Howell North (15-9), 5-0.3. Summit (2…

Large school schools - 10/21. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Summit (22-2) was idle.3. Washington (20-5) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Brid…

