Box: Washington 13, Francis Howell North 2
Box: Washington 13, Francis Howell North 2

1234567RHE
Washington50312021300
Francis Howell North0002000233

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington10-45-0104/741/3
Francis Howell North4-43-242/338/3

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Becka Brissete (#14, C, Sr.)3111010
Lucy St. John (#1, 2B, Sr.)2100000
Ella Pardo (#6, OF, Sr.)3020000

