Box: Washington 13, Union 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Washington
|2
|3
|6
|2
|0
|13
|15
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Union
|3-14
|2-4
|69/4
|191/11
|Washington
|19-5
|9-1
|181/11
|57/3
|Union
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Emily Bruckerhoff (#15, IF, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denise Heggemann (#2, OF, Jr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Ramsey (#6, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
