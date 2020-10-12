 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 13, Union 1
Box: Washington 13, Union 1

12345RHE
Union00010100
Washington2362013150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Union3-142-469/4191/11
Washington19-59-1181/1157/3

Union
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)3232100
Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)2223100
Emily Bruckerhoff (#15, IF, So.)1210000
Denise Heggemann (#2, OF, Jr.)1210000
Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)4120000
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)2110000
Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)2111010
Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)3112000
Hope Ramsey (#6, OF, Sr.)1100000
Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)3021000
Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)2011100

