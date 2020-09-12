 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 14, Winfield 9
Box: Washington 14, Winfield 9

1234RHE
Washington282214100
Winfield0270900

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington7-44-079/735/3
Winfield7-43-094/964/6

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hope Ramsey (#6, OF, Sr.)0300000
Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)4223001
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)2213001
Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)3211000
Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)1200000
Emily Bruckerhoff (#15, IF, So.)2110000
Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)2111100
Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)3101000
Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)3032000
Kelsie Holtmeyer (#3, C, Fr.)3010000

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

