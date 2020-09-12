Box: Washington 14, Winfield 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|2
|8
|2
|2
|14
|10
|0
|Winfield
|0
|2
|7
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|7-4
|4-0
|79/7
|35/3
|Winfield
|7-4
|3-0
|94/9
|64/6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hope Ramsey (#6, OF, Sr.)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Bruckerhoff (#15, IF, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsie Holtmeyer (#3, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
