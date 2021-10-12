 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 15, Cor Jesu 0
Box: Washington 15, Cor Jesu 0

1234RHE
Cor Jesu0000000
Washington512715130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Cor Jesu5-192-2112/5267/11
Washington27-510-0258/1181/3

Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lexi Lewis (#11, 1B, Sr.)2221000
Lacy Monzyk (#2, SS, So.)3222000
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, Jr.)3210000
Kendall Nix (#9, 2B, So.)0200000
Elizabeth Reed (#1, OF, So.)0200000
Taylor Brown (#20, P, So.)4123100
Grace Molitor (#6, 2B, Fr.)3123000
Emily Bruckerhoff (#13, OF, Jr.)2114001
Maddie Guevara (#18, C, So.)3111100
Ella Lause0100000
Loren Thurmon (#15, P, Jr.)3010000
Christine Gerling (#7, P, So.)4010000

