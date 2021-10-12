Box: Washington 15, Cor Jesu 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Cor Jesu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|5
|1
|2
|7
|15
|13
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|5-19
|2-2
|112/5
|267/11
|Washington
|27-5
|10-0
|258/11
|81/3
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lexi Lewis (#11, 1B, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lacy Monzyk (#2, SS, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Myla Inman (#14, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Nix (#9, 2B, So.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Reed (#1, OF, So.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#20, P, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Molitor (#6, 2B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Bruckerhoff (#13, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Maddie Guevara (#18, C, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ella Lause
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loren Thurmon (#15, P, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christine Gerling (#7, P, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
