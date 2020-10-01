 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 3, Fort Zumwalt South 1
0 comments

Box: Washington 3, Fort Zumwalt South 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Washington0100200300
Fort Zumwalt South0000001132

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington15-48-0144/846/2
Fort Zumwalt South11-57-3139/772/4

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt SouthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Cadence Dempsey (#1, 3B, Jr.)3110000
Amanda Olivas (#2, P, Jr.)3010000
Katy Mawer (#28, So.)3010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports