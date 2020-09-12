Box: Washington 3, Francis Howell Central 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|6-4
|4-0
|70/7
|31/3
|Francis Howell Central
|6-4
|2-1
|62/6
|40/4
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
