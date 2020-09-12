 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 3, Francis Howell Central 1
0 comments

Box: Washington 3, Francis Howell Central 1

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
1234567RHE
Washington0000300300
Francis Howell Central0100000131

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington6-44-070/731/3
Francis Howell Central6-42-162/640/4

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)2100000
Riley Quinn (#10, UT, Jr.)2010000
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)3010000
Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)3010000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports