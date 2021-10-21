 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 6, Farmington 1
123456RHE
Farmington000100134
Washington202101600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Farmington30-77-1396/1152/1
Washington30-510-0283/892/2

FarmingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Robbins (#2, 2B, Sr.)2100000
Angelia Davis (#5, SS, Jr.)3010000
Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, So.)2010000
Elly Robbins (#3, P)2010000

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

