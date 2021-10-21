Box: Washington 6, Farmington 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Farmington
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Farmington
|30-7
|7-1
|396/11
|52/1
|Washington
|30-5
|10-0
|283/8
|92/2
-
|Farmington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Robbins (#2, 2B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angelia Davis (#5, SS, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Jarvis (#20, OF, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elly Robbins (#3, P)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
