Box: Washington 6, Lindbergh 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|3
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lindbergh
|4-8
|1-1
|75/6
|107/9
|Washington
|12-4
|4-0
|110/9
|55/5
|Lindbergh
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sydney Jones (#3, 2B, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
