 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Washington 6, Lindbergh 3
0 comments

Box: Washington 6, Lindbergh 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123456RHE
Lindbergh000003353
Washington100050600

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lindbergh4-81-175/6107/9
Washington12-44-0110/955/5

LindberghABRHRBI2B3BHR
Morgan Goodrich (#2, CF, Sr.)3120000
Allie Waldron (#1, C, Fr.)2120000
Sydney Jones (#3, 2B, Fr.)1100000
Hayden Cochran (#9, C, Sr.)3012100

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Nootball! Cards’ Lars Nootbaar’s catch of a home run ball becomes latest highlight of wild card run

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/91. Marquette (6-2) was idle.2. Summit (10-0) def. Lafayette (4-5), 3-2.3. Troy Buchanan (6-5) def. Francis Howell (5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/141. Summit (13-0) was idle.2. Eureka (12-1) at Francis Howell (5-6), 4:15 p.m.3. Marquette (11-3) was idle.4. Washin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News