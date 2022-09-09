Box: Washington 6, Seckman 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|12-2
|3-0
|124/9
|36/3
|Seckman
|8-4
|2-1
|60/4
|35/2
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chris Stanley (#13, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claire Knoll (#1, P, So.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenna Volz (#8, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0