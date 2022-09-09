 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Washington 6, Seckman 0

12345RHE
Washington00222600
Seckman00000064

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington12-23-0124/936/3
Seckman8-42-160/435/2

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.

SeckmanABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abby Harvell (#15, CF, Sr.)3010000
Josie Lindsey (#28, SS, Sr.)3010000
Chris Stanley (#13, C, Jr.)2010000
Claire Knoll (#1, P, So.)2010000
Jenna Volz (#8, OF, Sr.)3010000
Audrey Davis (#7, OF, So.)3010000

