Box: Washington 6, Warrenton 1

|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|6
|0
|0
|Warrenton
|1
|3
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|11-4
|5-0
|110/7
|42/3
|Warrenton
|7-4
|3-0
|76/5
|42/3
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Warrenton
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mackenzie Hurst (#15, IF, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michele Higby (#4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kennady Estes (#7, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
