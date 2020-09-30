Box: Washington 8, Borgia 2

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Borgia
|6-6
|1-3
|48/4
|50/4
|Washington
|14-4
|7-0
|141/12
|45/4
|Borgia
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Abi Schmidt (#19, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Sinnott (#24, C, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noelle Hanneken (#18, OF, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haley Puetz (#28, IF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsie Holtmeyer (#3, C, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
