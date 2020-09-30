 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 8, Borgia 2
Box: Washington 8, Borgia 2

1234567RHE
Borgia0000101250
Washington00430108140

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Borgia6-61-348/450/4
Washington14-47-0141/1245/4

BorgiaABRHRBI2B3BHR
Abi Schmidt (#19, P, Sr.)3220000
Elizabeth Sinnott (#24, C, Jr.)3011000
Noelle Hanneken (#18, OF, Jr.)3010000
Haley Puetz (#28, IF, So.)3011000

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)4340000
Christine Gerling (#7, P, Fr.)4133000
Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)3120110
Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)4111000
Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)3110000
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)3110000
Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)4010000
Kelsie Holtmeyer (#3, C, Fr.)3010000

