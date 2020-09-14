Box: Washington 8, Francis Howell 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|0
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|12
|0
|Francis Howell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|8-4
|4-0
|87/7
|37/3
|Francis Howell
|0-7
|0-3
|20/2
|58/5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maddie Guevara (#18, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Bruckerhoff (#15, IF, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
