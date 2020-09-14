 Skip to main content
Box: Washington 8, Francis Howell 2
1234567RHE
Washington03401008120
Francis Howell1100000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Washington8-44-087/737/3
Francis Howell0-70-320/258/5

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, So.)4210100
Alexis Lewis (#11, 1B, Jr.)4133100
Lacy Monzyk (#12, P, Fr.)3120000
Emma Vodnansky (#10, CF, Sr.)4123010
Maddie Guevara (#18, C, Fr.)3111000
Emily Bruckerhoff (#15, IF, So.)4101000
Maddie Holtmeyer (#13, P, Sr.)4100000
Taylor Brown (#9, P, Fr.)4020000
Allie Huddleston (#4, OF, Sr.)4010000

Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.

