|R
|H
|E
|Washington
|9
|0
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3
|6
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Washington
|6-0
|2-0
|50/8
|7/1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-2
|1-1
|38/6
|32/5
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Ella Smith (#5)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte Thornton (#21)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Payton Hemmer (#1, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baylie Roetemeyer (#13, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alivia Bartlow (#6)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Murphy (#11)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0