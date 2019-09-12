|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|7
|12
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3-2
|3-2
|24/5
|13/3
|Washington
|2-3
|2-2
|25/5
|33/7
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Vodnansky (#10, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie Huddleston (#6, 2B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Landwehr (#1, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Myla Inman (#14, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alexis Lewis (#2, 1B, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Molitor (#4, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Loren Thurmon (#17, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0