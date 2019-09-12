Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Fort Zumwalt East0000201300
Washington02023007120

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East3-23-224/513/3
Washington2-32-225/533/7

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WashingtonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Vodnansky (#10, 2B, Jr.)4230000
Allie Huddleston (#6, 2B, Jr.)4231100
Grace Landwehr (#1, OF, Jr.)3120100
Myla Inman (#14, 3B, Fr.)3111100
Alexis Lewis (#2, 1B, So.)0100000
Ashley Molitor (#4, C, Sr.)4021100
Loren Thurmon (#17, P, Fr.)2012000

