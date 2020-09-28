 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Webster Groves 12, Borgia 0
0 comments

Box: Webster Groves 12, Borgia 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Webster Groves300060312140
Borgia0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Webster Groves1-00-012/120/0
Borgia6-51-346/4642/42

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)1310000
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)4211100
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)5143010
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)5132100
Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)2110000
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)4111000
Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)0100000
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)2100000
Caitlyn Boyle (#2, 5-7, OF, Sr.)0100000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)5020000
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)4011000

Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports