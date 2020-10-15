 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 14, Incarnate Word 4
Box: Webster Groves 14, Incarnate Word 4

123456RHE
Incarnate Word000000400
Webster Groves00000014121

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Incarnate Word5-71-293/887/7
Webster Groves12-24-0166/1447/4

Incarnate Word
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)4320000
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)3221100
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)3221000
Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)0200000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)4135100
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)4113001
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)3100000
Caitlyn Boyle (#2, 5-7, OF, Sr.)0100000
Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)0100000
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)4011100
Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)3013100

