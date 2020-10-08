 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 14, Northwest Cedar Hill 0
12345RHE
Northwest Cedar Hill00000000
Webster Groves3551014150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill14-90-1189/8141/6
Webster Groves9-14-0118/517/1

Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)4330000
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)2310000
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)4232100
Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)2210000
Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)1200000
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)3112000
Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)0100000
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)4046100
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)3012000
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)3011100

