Box: Webster Groves 14, Summit 9

|R
|H
|E
|Summit
|9
|0
|0
|Webster Groves
|14
|14
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Summit
|4-2
|0-1
|61/10
|26/4
|Webster Groves
|6-1
|2-0
|82/14
|28/5
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caitlyn Boyle (#2, 5-7, OF, Sr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
