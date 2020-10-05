 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 14, Summit 9
Box: Webster Groves 14, Summit 9

RHE
Summit900
Webster Groves14141

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Summit4-20-161/1026/4
Webster Groves6-12-082/1428/5

Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)3324002
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)3234100
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)4220000
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)3210000
Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)4134101
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)4121000
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)4110000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)4101000
Caitlyn Boyle (#2, 5-7, OF, Sr.)0100000

