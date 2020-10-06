 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Webster Groves 15, Pattonville 5
0 comments

Box: Webster Groves 15, Pattonville 5

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Webster Groves3550215111
Pattonville00041500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Webster Groves7-13-097/1233/4
Pattonville1-50-244/688/11

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)3421100
Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)0300000
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)4234101
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)3221000
Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)2220100
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)3100000
Taylor Smith (#14, 5-5, IF, Jr.)0100000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)2010000
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)3013000

Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports