Box: Webster Groves 15, Rosati-Kain 0

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Rosati-Kain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Webster Groves
|12
|0
|3
|15
|11
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|8-1
|2-0
|57/6
|23/3
|Webster Groves
|13-2
|4-0
|181/20
|47/5
|Rosati-Kain
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kate Kleinigger (#19, Sr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webster Groves
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Knapp (#18, 5-6, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
