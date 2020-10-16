 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 15, Rosati-Kain 0
Box: Webster Groves 15, Rosati-Kain 0

123RHE
Rosati-Kain000010
Webster Groves120315110

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Rosati-Kain8-12-057/623/3
Webster Groves13-24-0181/2047/5

Rosati-KainABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kate Kleinigger (#19, Sr.)2010000

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)2311000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)2222000
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)2211000
Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)0200000
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)1200000
Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)0200000
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)2111000
Taylor Knapp (#18, 5-6, OF, Sr.)2111000
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)3033200
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)2023100

