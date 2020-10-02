 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 17, Cor Jesu 0
Box: Webster Groves 17, Cor Jesu 0

1234RHE
Webster Groves1012417151
Cor Jesu0000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Webster Groves4-02-053/133/1
Cor Jesu0-30-02/042/10

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)3332100
Caitlyn Boyle (#2, 5-7, OF, Sr.)0300000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)3221100
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)4221100
Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)3210000
Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)1200000
Nora Marcenkiewicz (#16, 5-5, C, Jr.)2111000
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)1101000
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)1100000
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)3034100
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)4034001

Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.

