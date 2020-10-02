Box: Webster Groves 17, Cor Jesu 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Webster Groves
|1
|0
|12
|4
|17
|15
|1
|Cor Jesu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Webster Groves
|4-0
|2-0
|53/13
|3/1
|Cor Jesu
|0-3
|0-0
|2/0
|42/10
|Webster Groves
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Caitlyn Boyle (#2, 5-7, OF, Sr.)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nora Marcenkiewicz (#16, 5-5, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carissa Castro (#12, 5-3, 2B, Sr.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
